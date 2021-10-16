Socorro fugitive sought for multiple violent crimes found hiding under pile of clothes

SOCORRO, Texas -- A Socorro fugitive wanted on numerous violent felony arrest warrants was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a home after police went looking for him, authorities announced Saturday.

49-year-old Benjamin Trevino was jailed on over $260,000 bond following his arrest on Friday. It came after police spotted Trevino in the 11500 block of Datsun Road and watched him enter a house.

"The emergency response team was deployed and located Trevino hiding underneath clothing within the residence when they made entry to the house," Socorro police said in a statement detailing his capture.

The laundry list of charges pending against Trevino include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a pregnant woman, assault by choking or suffocation, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint by force, witness tampering, property theft, interference with emergency phone calls, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.