Victim stabbed, wounded at far east El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas -- Detectives were investigating a late night stabbing in far east El Paso that left one person wounded.

El Paso police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at 1950 Joe Battle.

That address is listed as the El Mercado Plaza shopping complex, which includes a JC Penney department store along with other merchants.

The injured stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to Del Sol hospital, where there was no immediate word on their condition.

Authorities had no further details to provide on the incident early Saturday.