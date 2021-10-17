Standoff with alleged kidnappers in Dona Ana County; abducted girl safe in El Paso

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies and federal law enforcement agents were engaged in standoff with the suspected kidnappers of a girl on Sunday night.

That standoff with a SWAT team and other officers was taking place in San Miguel at a house at 101 Savannah Road, located near Choppes Restaurant.

It followed the reported kidnapping about 4:15 a.m. from a home on Union in the Mesilla Valley area; abductors kicked in the front door and took the victim.

Authorities said the girl was later found safe in El Paso by police around 9 a.m.; based on her information, it allowed law enforcement to obtain a warrant - which led to the standoff.

The number of suspected abductors, the victim's age and the motive and other circumstances behind the kidnapping weren't disclosed.

Further details weren't immediately available from authorities.