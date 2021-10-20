Man hospitalized after central El Paso stabbing

EL PASO, Texas — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in central El Paso on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said is happed about 3:10 p.m. at 1601 Magoffin Avenue. That address is listed as a recently remodeled office building that is on the market.

Authorities said the stabbing victim was rushed to University Medical Center, where there was no word on his condition.

Police didn’t indicate whether any arrests had been made or provide further details about the incident.