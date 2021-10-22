Chaparral habitual sex offender found hiding in shed gets 30-year sentence

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- A "habitual sex offender" found hiding in a shed by Otero County authorities has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, prosecutors said Friday.

The sentencing of Bryan Sanders, 42, of Chaparral, came after a jury in Alamogordo convicted him earlier this year on charges of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor and Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor - both are considered violent felony offenses.

In imposing sentence, Judge Angie Schneider noted that Sanders admitted his guilt during a court-ordered diagnostic evaluation. He had maintained his innocence during trial despite reportedly admitting previously to being a habitual offender.

Sanders arrest occurred back in 2019 when sheriff's deputies said they found him hiding in a shed on his family's property. "He was hiding there after he was kicked out of the home by family members who had learned of the sexual abuse," District Attorney Scot Key said.