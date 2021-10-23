Skip to Content
Crime
Shots fired at east El Paso apartment complex; police search for gunman

An El Paso police unit sits parked behind yellow police line tape in this file photo.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Police were searching for the gunman who opened fire on an east El Paso apartment complex on Saturday.

Officers responded to the reports of shots fired about 11:10 a.m. at the apartments located at Viscount Boulevard and Sunmount Drive.

Authorities said fortunately no injuries occurred, but they found evidence of shots being fired.

Sunmount was closed to "recover any evidence regarding the person who fired the shots," a police spokesman said, but didn't indicate whether a suspect had been identified or arrested.

A motive for the shooting attack also wasn't immediately known.

