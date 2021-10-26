Fugitive arrested at border crossing for 2018 killing of Horizon City teen

EL PASO, Texas – A high-profile fugitive sought for the 2018 slaying of a Horizon City teenager was arrested at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing during a vehicle inspection, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

21-year-old U.S citizen Arath Jauregui, a U.S. citizen, was nabbed Monday afternoon at the El Paso port of entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and turned over to El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies to face charges.

Jauregui was being sought for the killing of 19-year-old Jose Guadalupe Reazola, whose body was found in a far east El Paso desert on April 4, 2018.

Authorities said Jauregui apparently sought "sanctuary across the border" only to be captured by CBP when he tried to return to the U.S.