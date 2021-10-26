Las Cruces man held on $230,000 bond in Cielo Vista Mall carjacking

EL PASO, Texas -- A 25-year-old man faces aggravated robbery charges after he allegedly took a woman's car at knifepoint.

El Paso police say Sergio Renteria of Las Cruces carjacked a 23-year-old woman at Cielo Vista Mall last Friday night.

A police helicopter spotted the car speeding away from the mall and directed officers to it.

Renteria eventually crashed the car and ran away on foot; he was arrested a short time later.

Officers said they found methamphetamine on Renteria, who also gave them a fake name.

He was being held in the downtown jail under $230,000 bond.