Las Cruces man held on $230,000 bond in Cielo Vista Mall carjacking
EL PASO, Texas -- A 25-year-old man faces aggravated robbery charges after he allegedly took a woman's car at knifepoint.
El Paso police say Sergio Renteria of Las Cruces carjacked a 23-year-old woman at Cielo Vista Mall last Friday night.
A police helicopter spotted the car speeding away from the mall and directed officers to it.
Renteria eventually crashed the car and ran away on foot; he was arrested a short time later.
Officers said they found methamphetamine on Renteria, who also gave them a fake name.
He was being held in the downtown jail under $230,000 bond.
