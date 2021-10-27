Las Cruces police shoot suspect near busy intersection

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police shot a suspect Wednesday near a busy Las Cruces intersection, prompting a huge law enforcement presence into the nighttime hours.

Las Cruces police officials confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting, but provided few other details. They said their officers were ok, but declined to comment on the suspect's condition.

The incident happened along Huntington Drive at Telshor Boulevard, which remained closed Wednesday evening and was marked with yellow crime tape amid police activity at the scene.

Residents in the area told ABC-7 that they heard dozens of shots fired.

"A bunch of cop cars just came screaming down the main road... they stopped not even 15 or 20 seconds later and there were a bunch of gun shots," said witness Ben Steele.

A brief statement issued by the City of Las Cruces asked motorists to avoid the area, but offered no other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.