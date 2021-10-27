Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 6:46 PM

Reports of officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces as intersection closed by police

A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.
LCPD
A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There were reports Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police officials didn't immediately comment on the situation along Huntington Drive at Telshor Boulevard, where there was significant police activity.

A brief statement issued by the City of Las Cruces asked motorists to avoid the area, but offered no further details on the circumstances surrounding the street closure.

Crime

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content