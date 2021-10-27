Reports of officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces as intersection closed by police
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There were reports Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces.
Las Cruces police officials didn't immediately comment on the situation along Huntington Drive at Telshor Boulevard, where there was significant police activity.
A brief statement issued by the City of Las Cruces asked motorists to avoid the area, but offered no further details on the circumstances surrounding the street closure.
