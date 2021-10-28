Victim shot in McDonald’s parking lot on Mesa near I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one victim was shot along Mesa Street near Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of N. Mesa Street in the McDonald's fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to first-responders.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Firefighters were on the scene tending to the victim while police investigated; there were no initial reports of any arrests.