Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 12:15 PM

East El Paso man jailed for allegedly shooting cats with air rifle

Robert Lee Ramirez, charged with animal cruelty.
EPPD
Robert Lee Ramirez, charged with animal cruelty.

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso man was jailed on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot two cats with an air rifle, police said Tuesday.

Robert Lee Ramirez, 68, was being held on $4,000 bond in the El Paso County Detention Facility, following his arrest a week ago.

Investigators said a warrant for his arrest was issued after they obtained surveillance video of the cats being shot last month in the 11300 block of Lake Erie.

Crime

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content