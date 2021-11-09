East El Paso man jailed for allegedly shooting cats with air rifle

EL PASO, Texas -- An east El Paso man was jailed on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot two cats with an air rifle, police said Tuesday.

Robert Lee Ramirez, 68, was being held on $4,000 bond in the El Paso County Detention Facility, following his arrest a week ago.

Investigators said a warrant for his arrest was issued after they obtained surveillance video of the cats being shot last month in the 11300 block of Lake Erie.