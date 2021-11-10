‘She did not deserve to die’: 25-year-old native El Paso woman set on fire in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas -- A 25-year-old El Paso native has been identified as the woman whose burned body was discovered in Midland last week.

In a news release, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said Saffire M. Armenta had been set on fire and called her death a case of homicide.

"Saffire Armenta was a native to El Paso, she played softball and was a cheerleader for the T-Birds in the Lower Valley," family friend Monica Almanza told ABC-7 in an email on Wednesday. "She would brighten up a room with her smile and contagious laugh. She did not deserve to die."

Sheriff's officials said her body was discovered by Midland firefighters who responded to a report of a fire on the evening of Nov. 2. But firefighters indicated there was no fire, just a burned body at the scene in the 5000 block of FM 1213.

No arrests have yet been made in the case and authorities urged anyone with information about the murder to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit at 432-688-4600.

Meantime, friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help Armenta's family bring her body home to El Paso for a funeral service and burial.