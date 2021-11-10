Sunland Park man faces decades in prison for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A Sunland Park man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

43-year-old Rafael Arias was found guilty by a Dona Ana County jury of 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct.

“This was a difficult case, but justice was served in the face of adversity by proving the harms perpetrated on the innocent victim and holding the defendant Arias accountable,” said District Attorney Gerald Byers.

Arias could face a minimum of 78 years in prison, according to the district attorney, when he's sentenced at a later date.