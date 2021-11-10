Skip to Content
November 10, 2021 11:52 PM
Sunland Park man faces decades in prison for sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Rafael Arias, convicted of child sex crimes.
3rd Judicial District Attorney
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A Sunland Park man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

43-year-old Rafael Arias was found guilty by a Dona Ana County jury of 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct.

“This was a difficult case, but justice was served in the face of adversity by proving the harms perpetrated on the innocent victim and holding the defendant Arias accountable,” said District Attorney Gerald Byers.

Arias could face a minimum of 78 years in prison, according to the district attorney, when he's sentenced at a later date.

