3 wounded, 2 in critical after Lower Valley drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were wounded, two of those victims critically, in a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley on Thursday evening.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Independence Drive at S. Yarbrough Drive, which is J. P. Shawver Park. It is located near the Border Highway and a few blocks south of Riverside High School.

First-responders indicated three shooting victims were taken by ambulances to local hospitals, with two of the three described as having very serious injuries.

A police spokesman said officers at the scene were in the "early stages" of trying to determine exactly what happened and promised a briefing with further updates later in the night.