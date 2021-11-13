Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested at his home early Saturday, a short time after police allege he stabbed two other men at the Central Bar located at 3317 Dyer.
The stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out around 1:15 a.m., according to police.
Detectives contend the suspect, whose name wasn't released pending the filing of criminal charges against him, stabbed a 36-year-old bar employee and a 32-year-old customer before fleeing the scene.
Both wounded men were taken to local hospitals, with the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities didn't release the names of either of the injured men.
