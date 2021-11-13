Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested at his home early Saturday, a short time after police allege he stabbed two other men at the Central Bar located at 3317 Dyer.

The stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out around 1:15 a.m., according to police.

Detectives contend the suspect, whose name wasn't released pending the filing of criminal charges against him, stabbed a 36-year-old bar employee and a 32-year-old customer before fleeing the scene.

Both wounded men were taken to local hospitals, with the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn't release the names of either of the injured men.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A victim of an early Saturday morning assault and stabbing in central El Paso was hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities said it happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dyer.

First-responders said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police provided no details of what unfolded, saying simply that the incident was under investigation.