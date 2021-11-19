Accused store thief leads police on chase, assaults YISD security guard while trying to hide in school

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police chased an accused store thief down at an elementary school where he allegedly assaulted a security guard while trying to hide from officers, authorities said Friday.

A judge ordered 34-year-old Stephen Gallegos held in the downtown jail on $12,000 bond on charges including Assault on a Security Officer, Evading Arrest and Criminal Trespass. He also had warrants for Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Family Violence and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said Gallegos stole from the Dollar Tree store located at 2200 North Yarbrough on Thursday afternoon and fled. Officers tracked him down going into Eastwood Heights Elementary School, where they said Gallegos attacked a Ysleta Independent School District security guard.

Police pursued Gallegos through a school hallway, eventually capturing him in a classroom around 4:30 p.m.; the incident took place after the end of the school day, so no students were in the school while authorities were chasing the man.