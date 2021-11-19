Armed robbery leads to deadly shooting at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- An armed robbery led to a deadly shooting late Friday night in the long-term parking lot at El Paso International Airport during the start of the busy holiday travel season.

It happened around 11:30 p.m., and while police confirmed the robbery victim was shot - they declined to indicate his condition. Fire dispatchers said no one was transported to a hospital from the scene, signaling that the shooting was likely a fatality. An airport source told ABC-7 the victim was an airline employee who had died.

Authorities wouldn't say if anyone was in custody, but police scanner traffic indicated officers were actively searching for the shooter after he fled the scene.

Police officials described the airport lot as a "very active" crime scene. ABC-7 staff observed a major police response, including Crimes Against Persons detectives. ABC-7 also observed several people consoling each other near the shooting scene.

The incident unfolded as the airport was busier than usual due to an uptick in holiday travel. While the long term lot was closed, the short term parking lot and the main entrance to the terminal remained open.

A police spokesman indicated plans for a media briefing sometime early Saturday morning to provide further details.