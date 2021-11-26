Brothers arrested for allegedly pointing rifles at east El Paso man denied lower bonds

EL PASO, Texas -- Two brothers accused of pulling guns on an east El Paso man and shooting into the air as he ran for cover on Tuesday were denied a lower bond and remained in the county jail.

Jaime Hernandez, 26, was in court Friday and his brother, Damian Hernandez, 20, was in court Thursday.

During the Jaime Hernandez bond hearing, the prosecutor read details of the case from police statements that described an ongoing dispute between the brothers and the alleged victim stemming from a road rage incident that happened months ago.

The prosecutor said it culminated Tuesday when the Hernandezes carried weapons and approached the 25-year-old victim outside a home on Jose Cisneros drive in east El Paso and said, "What's good, bitch? What's up?"

The victim immediately ran into the home and heard the assailants fire two shots into the air. Prosecutors said the men also broke the victim's car windows before speeding off.

Police claim the Herandezes and a third person were stopped shortly after. Police say Jaime Hernandez jumped out of the back of the getaway car carrying a white drug-filled backpack and tried to get away.

Arresting officers tased Jaime Hernandez once in the leg and twice in the back after tackling him and punching his face, the prosecutor said.

Damian Hernandez was able to evade arrest until about 6:30 p.m. when he was picked up by the police department's gang unit outside an east side gas station in an arrest ABC-7 caught on video Tuesday night.

Jaime Hernandez asked jail Magistrate Judge Linda Estrada for a personal recognizance bond or for it to be lowered enough to make bond with the $500 he had available.

The judge denied his request citing the nature of the charges, the safety of the victim and the community and prior incidents of non-compliance with court orders.

Jaime Hernandez is facing previous charges, which include drug charges and an aggravated assault charge where the alleged victim is the mother of his two children, the defense attorney said.