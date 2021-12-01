Watch LIVE: Police chase that began after gunfire in Socorro apparently ends in east El Paso

(Editor's note: LIVE TxDOT traffic cams in the above video player show the scene and the re-routing of traffic due to this incident.)

EL PASO, Texas -- There was a massive police presence Wednesday morning at N. Zaragoza Road and Gateway Boulevard West in east El Paso after a pursuit of a fleeing suspect apparently came to an end.

Authorities provided little details of what unfolded, but witnesses told ABC-7 that the chase began along Camino de la Rosa Street in Socorro; those witnesses heard gunshots, saw a man get into a car to flee and observed law enforcement shooting at that individual.

Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and El Paso police officers were all at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The latest traffic conditions are available by visiting kvia.com/traffic.