El Paso gang member arrested for attacking, stabbing woman in dispute over money
EL PASO, Texas – A known gang member was arrested by SWAT officers for allegedly attacking and stabbing a woman in a dispute over money, El Paso police said Tuesday.
Alfredo Ortiz, 27, of northeast El Paso, was being held on $50,000 bond in the downtown jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators said Ortiz and a 44-year-old woman they identified simply as his "friend" got into an argument about money last week. The dispute escalated, police said, with Ortiz throwing a glass bowl into the woman's face before stabbing her in the thigh with a large hunting knife.
The woman, whose name wasn't released, was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.
