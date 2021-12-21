El Paso gang member arrested for attacking, stabbing woman in dispute over money

EL PASO, Texas – A known gang member was arrested by SWAT officers for allegedly attacking and stabbing a woman in a dispute over money, El Paso police said Tuesday.

Alfredo Ortiz, 27, of northeast El Paso, was being held on $50,000 bond in the downtown jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said Ortiz and a 44-year-old woman they identified simply as his "friend" got into an argument about money last week. The dispute escalated, police said, with Ortiz throwing a glass bowl into the woman's face before stabbing her in the thigh with a large hunting knife.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.