Police offer few details about deadly shooting in central Las Cruces shopping area

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A person was shot to death Monday night in a shopping complex in central Las Cruces, a city spokeswoman confirmed to ABC-7 on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue, near Solano Drive.

That city spokeswoman could not confirm the events that led up to the shooting or the exact location of it. The address belongs to Solano Square, a property that houses multiple businesses.

The city wouldn't say if the shooting occurred during a robbery or break-in, but added that Las Cruces Police officers did not fire the shot that killed the person. It was unclear who did.

The city spokeswoman did not release the deceased person's name, age or gender. She also did not specify if any arrests have been made, but indicated "there is no ongoing threat to the community."