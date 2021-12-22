THC-laced edibles, fentanyl found at Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a significant seizure of cocaine and fentanyl at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint on Tuesday.

The seizure comes amid a national crisis. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, they've already seized enough fentanyl this year to provide a lethal dose to every American.

Three U.S. citizens were arrested for narcotics smuggling.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents discovered the drugs with the help of a U.S. Border Patrol service canine.

Among the drugs found:

Cocaine laced with fentanyl: valued at over $80,000

Marijuana: valued at over $2,000

THC-laced edibles: value at over $450

The three people who were arrested and the drugs were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.