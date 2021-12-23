Watch LIVE: Jury finds Minnesota officer who killed Black motorist guilty of manslaughter

UPDATE: A jury has found former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter guilty of first and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright last April after she said she mistook her gun for her Taser during a traffic stop.

ORIGINAL REPORT: MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The jury has reached an “outcome” in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser during a traffic stop.

The jury announced it reached an outcome in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial on Thursday. A court spokesman says he doesn't know if reaching an outcome means it reached a verdict. The jury began deliberating on Monday.

The outcome was expected to be read in court between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. MT. You can watch it when it happens in the video player atop this article.

State sentencing guidelines call for a maximum term of just over seven years in prison for a first-degree manslaughter conviction and four years in prison for a second-degree manslaughter conviction, but prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences for the former Brooklyn Center officer.

Potter, alongside other Brooklyn Center officers, pulled Wright over for expired registration tabs and an air freshener on the rearview mirror in April. When officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge, they tried to arrest him, according to police testimony at the trial.

He resisted and attempted to re-enter his vehicle when Potter shot him. He then drove away, crashing shortly after, police testified.

Potter's defense team has maintained that Wright's death was an accident throughout the trial. They said Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her stun gun, but that she was within her rights to use deadly force because Wright may have hurt another officer.

Prosecutors said the 26-year veteran and training officer should not have reached for her stun gun in the first place. They assert that she was reckless and negligent in her actions.

Potter testified in her own defense, sobbing on the witness stand as she recalled the events of the April 11 shooting.

"I'm sorry," Potter said. "I didn't want to hurt anybody."