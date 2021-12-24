Daughter accused of stabbing mom on Christmas Eve leads police on chase that ends in 1-10 crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A police chase of a daughter accused of stabbing her mother on Friday evening ended in an SUV crash along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

That crash happened just before 7 p.m. at I-10 and Sunland Park. An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed officers take the 35-year-old daughter into custody on a charge of aggravated assault.

A police spokesman said the stabbing took place about 6 p.m. in he 9500 block of Album Avenue on the city's eastside.

The 50-year-old mother was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center for treatment of her stab wounds; police said she was expected to survive.

Authorities didn't offer a motive for the stabbing attack or indicate what led up to it.