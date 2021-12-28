Skip to Content
Victim assaulted in northeast El Paso shooting incident

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was assaulted Tuesday morning during a shots fired incident in a northeast El Paso neighborhood.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were summoned to 11147 Redstone Cove around 10:20 a.m.

Police said they were investigating what they described as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim's injuries and whether that person was shot or wounded in some other manner.

Typically, CAP investigators respond to a crime scene when a person has been seriously injured or killed.

