Dog noise dispute between neighbors escalates in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A man in far east El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a dispute a neighbor.

It happened Saturday, Jan. 8, at the 4700 block of Turf Road.

According to the El Paso Sheriff's office, a dispute over one neighbor's attempt to quiet his neighbor's dogs escalated. Deputies say the dogs' owner pointed a handgun at the victim.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Preston Henderson. His bond was set at $15,000.

There were no reported injuries.