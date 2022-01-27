Three officers shot in Houston; suspect search underway
HOUSTON, Texas - Houston police are investigating a shooting that injured three officers in the Third Ward area.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of McGowen Street.
According to police, they are actively searching for the suspect involved who fled the scene in a white Mercedes.
It's unclear what led to the shooting at this time. Police are recommending people avoid the area at this time.
This is what living in a Marxist county is like. Will only get worse unless it is stopped.
These thugs need to re-learn that if you shoot a cop, you are a dead man walking.