Crime
Man charged with animal cruelty: El Paso police say he kicked dog, dragged him by collar

Roland Heras.
EPPD
EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested for animal cruelty. According to police, 34-year-old Roland Heras was seen dragging and kicking a Husky near a Circle K in northeast El Paso on Jan. 13.

Police arrested Heras on Jan. 26. He has been booked on a $3,000 bond.

Police say Heras used the dog's collar to drag him.

