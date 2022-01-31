Man charged with animal cruelty: El Paso police say he kicked dog, dragged him by collar

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested for animal cruelty. According to police, 34-year-old Roland Heras was seen dragging and kicking a Husky near a Circle K in northeast El Paso on Jan. 13.

Police arrested Heras on Jan. 26. He has been booked on a $3,000 bond.

Police say Heras used the dog's collar to drag him.