Man charged with animal cruelty: El Paso police say he kicked dog, dragged him by collar
EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested for animal cruelty. According to police, 34-year-old Roland Heras was seen dragging and kicking a Husky near a Circle K in northeast El Paso on Jan. 13.
Police arrested Heras on Jan. 26. He has been booked on a $3,000 bond.
Police say Heras used the dog's collar to drag him.
Typical P.O.S. I’m looking forward to meeting this one
I hope the dog is ok.
I wonder where the dog is now and who has custody of him (or her)?