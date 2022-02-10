El Paso police: woman arrested for leaving dog out in cold while dog yelped in pain

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested the owner of a dog they say had been left out in the cold weather, yelping in pain.

On Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Nicole Anne Jordan of east El Paso.

Police say the dog could not move in the cold weather and had a tumor and maggots in his ear.

Police say the investigation began on Dec. 17, 2021 on the 10,000 block of Chinaberrry Drive.

Investigators say the dog was 15-years-old but did not specify if that was in dog years.

The dog was surrendered to animal services.

Jordan was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and was booked on a $3,000 bond.