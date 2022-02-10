El Paso police: woman arrested for leaving dog out in cold while dog yelped in pain
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police arrested the owner of a dog they say had been left out in the cold weather, yelping in pain.
On Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Nicole Anne Jordan of east El Paso.
Police say the dog could not move in the cold weather and had a tumor and maggots in his ear.
Police say the investigation began on Dec. 17, 2021 on the 10,000 block of Chinaberrry Drive.
Investigators say the dog was 15-years-old but did not specify if that was in dog years.
The dog was surrendered to animal services.
Jordan was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and was booked on a $3,000 bond.
Comments
3 Comments
$3000 bind is a joke. She probably came up with the money by setting up a Go Fund Me account. She should be court ordered to live outside when it freezes. The problem is a liberal judge will just give a slap on here wrist because he felt sorry because she claimed she has a terrible childhood.
Another bidu.m.b. P.O.S supporter, I’m sure
‘Investigators say the dog was 15-years-old but did not specify if that was in dog years.’
Did the reporter really type this? WOW