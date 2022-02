EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Sheriff's Office has arrested a 58-year-old woman for an improper relationship between educator and students.

Rachell Montellano was arrested Thursday by the Sheriff's Warrant & Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Montellano was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA News App to get alerts on developments.