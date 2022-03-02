Pair of arson arrests within minutes of each other; fires in west and central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Fire Department responded to two different suspected arsons Monday with minutes of one another.

The first happened at 1:30 a.m. Monday near a church at the 1300 block of Northwestern in west El Paso. Fire crews contained a blaze that damaged exterior construction equipment and a detached building.

A 27-year-old man, Juan Acosta, was arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief. His bond was set for a total of $30,000.

At 1:45 a.m., fire crews responded to an apartment fire on the 3800 block of Harrison in central El Paso. The apartment complex was evacuated with no injuries reported. In this fire, 59-year-old Antonion Salas Medrano was arrested. Fire Marshal's Office arson investigators arrested Salas Medrano on an arson charge. His bond is set at $100,000.