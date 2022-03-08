Skip to Content
Coach from a high school in El Paso arrested for improper relationship with student

EL PASO, Texas – A high school coach was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

The US Marshalls Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Mark Aaron Stephenson.

El Paso police say an investigation began after reports Stephenson was "too friendly" with students.

According to police Stephenson admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student. He is no longer employed by the school.

