Former Del Valle High School coach arrested for improper relationship with student

EL PASO, Texas – A former Del Valle High School coach was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student between June 2018 and December 2019.

The US Marshalls Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Mark Aaron Stephenson on Friday, March 4.

El Paso police say an investigation began after reports that Stephenson was "too friendly" with students.

According to documents obtained by ABC-7, the now-adult victim provided a sworn statement to an investigator. The victim said Stephanson was her coach during her sophomore year of high school. She said Stephanson would find any excuse to touch her.

According to the documents, the victim says Stephenson touched her private area over her clothing after helping her roll out her sore right leg. The victim says the two kissed after that incident.

The documents state the victim and Stephenson later had a sexual encounter in the back seat of a car parked at a store parking lot.

According to the victim, another attempted sexual encounter happened inside Stephenson's classroom after the victim's practice. The documents state the victim said there wasn't anyone else on campus.

The victim says Stephenson could not perform sexually and that things ended after that.

The victim says she moved to a different school district for her junior year.

According to the court documents, Stephenson admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student who no longer attended the school he taught, and said the relationship only began after the victim left the school to attend another district.

According to a YISD spokesman, Stephenson's last assignment with the District was at Del Valle High School in the Spring of 2021. The spokesman cited confidentiality laws would keep the District from providing further details.