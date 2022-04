EL PASO, Texas – A 19-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Johnathon Acosta was taken into custody after driving by a home several times near the 300 block of NW H Ave in Fabens.

Investigators say Acosta fired at least one gunshot. No injuries were reported.

Acosta was booked inot the El Paso County jail.