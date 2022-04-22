3 shot in Washington, DC; search for shooter or shooters underway

Three people were shot Friday afternoon in northwest Washington, DC, and authorities are responding to an "active threat" in the area.

The Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department said the incident took place on the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue and "there is a large police presence in the area."

Police say two adults were shot; both are in critical but stable condition. One juvenile was also shot with a minor wound.

The relationship of the victims is not yet known. Neither is the motive for the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the US Secret Service, are assisting with the response.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, says there is "no impact" to a protectee.

The situation is being characterized as an "active threat" and residents are being told to shelter in place or avoid the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated.