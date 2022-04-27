Robbery cited as motive in murder of 15-year-old Riverside student; three arrested
EL PASO, Texas – Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old were each charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez.
According to police, Gonzalez was lured to meet at a store at Midway and Alameda. Investigators say the three suspects planned to rob the victim after seeing pictures of large sums of cash posted on Gonzalez's social media.
US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Christopher Carrillo, 17-year-old Jorge Juarez, and an unnamed 15-year-old juvenile.
Carillo and Juarez's bonds are for $1.5 million.
Comments
3 Comments
Those darned Irish again!
Wish we could trade these two losers for those Americans being held by Russia on trumped up charges.
Great job EPPD for getting these useless thugs off the streets. I guarantee these kids didn’t do well on school and didn’t attend church.
Their parents must be very proud of them. Great job in parenting.