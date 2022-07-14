Man and woman wanted on a variety of charges arrested at Westside Hotel

EL PASO, Texas -- A man and a woman were arrested at the La Quinta Inn at 7550 Remcon as they were preparing to drive away, according to El Paso police. Police say they were wanted for a variety of charges.

The suspects are 24-year-old Kathleen Arteche and 25-year-old Omar Rosales.

Police say Arteche was found to be in possession of approximately 13 grams of meth and was charged with possession of methamphetamine over four grams.

Police say Rosales was wanted on five outstanding traffic warrants and was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana under five ounces, and five traffic warrants.

Both Arteche and Rosales were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.