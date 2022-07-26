Man and Woman Found Dead
El PASO, Texas --
The El Paso Police Department is on scene of a murder investigation.
It happened on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive in northeast El Paso.
Police say that they received a call at about 1:30am pertaining to a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived they found a man and woman dead inside the home. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police department said it is believed to be a murder suicide.
This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.