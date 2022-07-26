Skip to Content
Man and Woman Found Dead

El PASO, Texas --

The El Paso Police Department is on scene of a murder investigation.

It happened on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive in northeast El Paso.

Police say that they received a call at about 1:30am pertaining to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman dead inside the home. A spokesperson for the El Paso Police department said it is believed to be a murder suicide.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.

