Man arrested for Canutillo shooting

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday as one of the persons responsible for a shooting that happened in the Canutillo area Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release they took 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer into custody Wednesday for the shooting that happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. That shooting resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

Gilmer is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $800,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

