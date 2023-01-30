Man with outstanding warrant for repeated sexual assault of a child apprehended at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man with outstanding felony arrest warrant for repeated acts of sexual assault of a child was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Monday, according to CBP officials.

Officials said a 37-year-old man was revealed to have an outstanding warrant out of the Brown County Sheriff's Office in Green Bay, Wisconsin after CBP officers conducted primary system queries.

Biometric verification confirmed the man's identity along with the active warrant.

CBP officers arrested the man and turned him over to local authorities pending extradition to Brown County Sheriff's Office.

“Homeland security is our primary mission but every time a CBP officer identifies and apprehends a wanted subject, that is a step in keeping our communities safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.