Horizon City Police Department reports an increase in car burglarize

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon city police department says all vehicles that have been burglarized recently have one thing in common, the cars were all left unlocked.

Most vehicles have valuable items inside, whether that be wallets, purses, laptops, weapons, or anything else a thief may want. To prevent this from happening to you, you want to lock all of your vehicles and double-check as well that they are locked.

Be on the lookout for any suspicious activity such as nonstop barking dogs, suspicious vehicles, and car alarms going off.

Burglars hit residential areas, usually late at night, and busy retail-district parking lots, usually during the day. They go vehicle to vehicle and lift door handles.

The Horizon Police department's phone number is (915)852-1047 for emergency and non-emergency calls if you suspect any vehicles being burglarized.