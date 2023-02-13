Drunk driver takes taser from police, fights officers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPPD said a drunk driver fought El Paso Police Officers and took a taser from one officer shortly before midnight Saturday.

Police said in a release that officers responded to a call of a drunk driver driving westbound on Pebble Hills and striking the curb.

When police found 29-year-old Jose Hernandez, they approached him, and Hernandez tried to drive off, but could not make it far because the vehicle was missing its front left tire.

Officers told Hernandez to exit the vehicle, but he resisted arrest when they tried to place him in custody. As a struggle began, one officer took out a taser to try to end it, but Hernandez grabbed the weapon. Officers were able to take the taser back, and after another struggle, placed Hernandez under arrest.

Hernandez is charged with taking a weapon from an officer, which is a 3rd degree felony. He is also charged with Resisting Arrest Search or Transport and Driving While Intoxicated. He also had ten outstanding traffic warrants.

Hernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond set at $8,000.