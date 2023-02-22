FBI Crisis Negotiation Training prepares law enforcement in mitigating threats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crisis Management Training Negotiation allows law enforcement to ensure quality communication in stressful situations. Examples of situations include; barricaded subjects, suicidal subjects, hostage takers, and those suffering from mental illness or experiencing an emotional or psychological crisis.

Last year in El Paso the crisis negotiations team was deployed to a scene approximately 35 times.

Students are members of law enforcement who go through a week-long class. The final day is a role-play scenario where a volunteer actor plays the hostage taker and holds other actors against their will.

The goal of the FBI is to get everyone out and de-escalate the situation. Time is the most important factor when handling a crisis situation.

The first step is to Reduce the likelihood of violence by isolating the individual in crisis and attempt to calm them. The negotiators must slowly establish communication and avoid deception with the individual. Listen carefully to the subject’s responses and log important information down.