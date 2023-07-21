El Paso Gang Unit arrests teen for drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gang investigators with the El Paso Police Department charged 19-year-old Thomas Xavier Rosales with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon this month.

They say he drove up to a house on the 10900 block of Delafield Drive in East El Paso, near the intersection of Lee Trevino Drive and Montana Avenue, and shot at four teenage boys in front of the house.

Police found Rosales 20 minutes later during a traffic stop. They took him into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $20,000 bond.

Because investigators say that officers found Rosales with 22 vape devices containing THC and several bags of marijuana, Rosales is also facing drug charges.

Officials say the shooting happened July 19 just before 2:30 p.m.