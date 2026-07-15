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Crime

Juárez Cartel listed as terrorist group by US Treasury

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/14/2020
MGN, U.S. Dept. of the Treasury
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/14/2020
By
Published 4:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assents Control changed how the Juárez Cartel appears on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, according to a news release published Wednesday. Now, the cartel is listed as a transnational terrorist group, target type criminal organization and secondary sanctions risk.

Before the change, the list named the cartel's other names (for example, "La Linea"), its location (Mexico) and a note about an executive order imposing sanctions on foreign persons involved in the global illicit drug grade.

The SDN list, which spans over 3,200 pages, includes individuals and companies owned, controlled by, acting for or on behalf of targeted countries, according to OFAC. Collectively, those on the list are called "Specially Designated Nationals."

If named on the list, SDNs' assets are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them, OFAC said.

OFAC also changed the Los Viagras Cartel to be listed as a transnational terrorist group, target type organization and secondary sanctions risk.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Juarez Cartel

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Gabrielle Lopez

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