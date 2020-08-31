Socorro ISD becomes 1st Borderland district set to return to school campuses

Education

EL PASO, Texas – The Socorro Independent School District, one of the largest school districts in El Paso, announced Monday that it would begin a phased-in transition to on-campus instruction starting on Sept. 8.

Socorro is the first district in the Borderland to announce its plans to make this transition.

The phased-in reopening of on-campus instruction will last through Sept. 28.

SISD officials also said that remote or at-home learning will continue to be an option throughout the school year for all families who have chosen remote instruction as their preferred method for their child or children.

District officials say they are following guidance from City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranaza and parameters are being met for a safe return for some students to campuses.

The first group of students to return to campus will be those who have been unable to connect remotely and been provided with special off-line learning.

Starting Sept. 8, these students will be able to participate in online learning at their campuses where a device and Internet access will be provided. Parents can choose to have their children remain off campus and continue to get special off-line instruction.

Starting Sept. 14, a limited number of students whose families have extenuating circumstances will be able to return to campus where they will also receive online instruction.

Parents who have special circumstances are asked to contact their school.

Then on Sept. 28, students whose parents opted for a traditional/hybrid model will be able to return to campus to receive in-person instruction.

After the first nine weeks grading period, parents will have the option to change their children’s method of instruction by contacting their home campus.

SISD and its 47,000 students started the school year with remote learning on Aug. 17.