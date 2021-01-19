Vaccines don’t arrive in time, UTEP cancels 1st of 2 clinics for high-risk students, staff

Education

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP has postponed the first of two vaccination events that was set to go Wednesday.

UTEP was expecting to receive 975 vaccines on Tuesday and scheduled its highest risk students, faculty and staff to start getting vaccinated on Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.

However, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified the university Tuesday that the vaccines would not be delivered on time.

“We do not know where the shipment is, but we have been told it is still scheduled to be allocated to UTEP,” said a statement issued by UTEP.

As a result, the university postponed Wednesday’s clinic. If vaccines arrive in time, they will continue as scheduled with the Thursday clinic.

All individuals who had appointments for Jan. 20 will be rescheduled, which officials said could be as early as Friday.