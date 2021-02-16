Guillen Middle School band maestro among latest El Paso virus deaths

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A middle school band director is among the latest El Paso coronavirus deaths, it was confirmed by his family on Tuesday.

Alfredo Valles, 60, died Friday of Covid-19, his niece Ruby Montana told ABC-7. As of Tuesday, there have been 1,885 confirmed El Paso virus fatalities, although hundreds of other deaths remain under investigation.

The El Paso Independent School District said Valles was the longtime band director at Guillen Middle School.

"EPISD mourns the passing of beloved Guillen Middle band director Alfredo Valles and extends most-sincere condolences to his family and the entire Guillen Grizzly community. Rest in peace and live forever in music, Mr. Valles," the district wrote Tuesday in a social media post that garnered a flood of comments offering remembrances.

In honor of Valles' legacy as a maestro, his niece said a fundraiser has been set up to help his beloved school band. Specialty products are being sold online and are available for purchase by clicking here.

"Keeping his legacy of love and kindness alive is the best way to honor such a selfless and pure-hearted man as my Uncle Freddy," she said.