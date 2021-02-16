Watch LIVE at 4PM: LCPS considers re-opening classrooms as dozens protest virtual learning

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Hours ahead of the Las Cruces Public Schools district's expected plan reopen classrooms on Tuesday afternoon, dozens of students and parents protested the virtual learning environment.

"I know we're trying hard and we're working hard, but I feel like it's our moral obligation to get back into the school buildings and be with these students," said Tanna Miller, a physical education teacher at Sonoma Elementary School. "We signed up to be teachers."

"I would love to see a normal hybrid model," said Tea Bloomfield, who attends Oñate High School. "The governor is allowing us to do that."

Earlier Tuesday, the district also announced a fifth educator had died of Covid-19. Elizabeth Placencio, 42, taught film and broadcast at Mesa Middle School since the school opened in 2010.

"She had an amazing impact on our students and the programs at Mesa," said her former principal.

After hours of discussion at the school board meeting on Feb. 2, the board of education voted to give Superintendent Karen Trujillo the responsibility to decide how and when to open classrooms. She will unveil that plan on Tuesday's evening.